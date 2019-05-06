April 19, 1975 - May 3, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Jodi K. Lund, 44, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, May 3, 2019, in Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born April 19, 1975, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Leslie and Regina (Jones) Lund. Jodi was a 1993, graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Jodi was formerly employed by Hardees and Kandu Industries. She enjoyed camping, taking trips to Alabama to visit family, gambling, going to the zoo, the Wisconsin Dells, and playing with her puppies, Abigail and Bama. If you ever met Jodi you would have become her friend for life. She tried to do everything that anyone wanted of her, especially the love of her life, her son Charlie.

Survivors include her son, Charles William Lund of Beloit, WI; her parents, Leslie and Gina Lund of Beloit, WI; sisters, Jennifer (Daniel) Baker of Beloit, WI, and Jamie (Travis) Robinson of South Beloit, IL; nieces and nephews: Dakota, Storm, Timothy, Tayton, Cooper, Samuel, Dixie, Daisy and Aryndelle; aunts and uncle: Peggy Lund of Beloit, WI, Patsy (David) Litten of Beloit, WI, Shirley (David) Dilley of Roscoe, IL, Larry (Rhonda) McClain, and Kathy (Charlie) Martin both of Alabama; great aunts, Gloria Gothard of South Beloit, IL, and Ruth Gothard of Alabama; many cousins and friends; and special friend, David Lucian of Janesville, WI.

She was predeceased by her grandparents: Charles and Ruby Jones, and Ervin and LouLou Lund; aunts and uncles: Mary Jane Lund, Sandy Lund, Dixie Jones, Ida Gothard, Linda Lund, Walter Gothard, James Walter Gothard, Roland Gothard, and Herman Jones.

Funeral service for Jodi will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend David Carlson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.