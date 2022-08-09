Jodene Marie "Jody" Folstad

September 25, 1957 - August 7, 2022

Evansville, WI - Jodene "Jody" Marie Folstad, age 64, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 with her family by her side after a hard fought battle with cancer. Jody was born on September 25, 1957 in Stoughton, WI to the late John and Marian Tomlin (Ripp). Jody was married to Mel Shotliff Jr. for 19 years and they had three children together; Jamie, Megan and Micky. In 2004 Jody married Bruce Folstad who shared her passion for the Green Bay Packers and their beloved dachshunds, Calvin and Spunky. Jody obtained her license in nursing from MATC and spent many proud years caretaking for those in need at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton. In her younger years Jody enjoyed spending time with friends bowling and playing softball. Later in life she found the same enjoyment at the park with her two canine companions. Jody was well known for her love of Christmas and often gave Santa a run for his money. During the past year Jody found great joy reminiscing with family about childhood adventures and memories only a large family can create.