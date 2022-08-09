Jodene Marie "Jody" Folstad

Evansville, WI - Jodene "Jody" Marie Folstad, age 64, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 with her family by her side after a hard fought battle with cancer. Jody was born on September 25, 1957 in Stoughton, WI to the late John and Marian Tomlin (Ripp). Jody was married to Mel Shotliff Jr. for 19 years and they had three children together; Jamie, Megan and Micky. In 2004 Jody married Bruce Folstad who shared her passion for the Green Bay Packers and their beloved dachshunds, Calvin and Spunky. Jody obtained her license in nursing from MATC and spent many proud years caretaking for those in need at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton. In her younger years Jody enjoyed spending time with friends bowling and playing softball. Later in life she found the same enjoyment at the park with her two canine companions. Jody was well known for her love of Christmas and often gave Santa a run for his money. During the past year Jody found great joy reminiscing with family about childhood adventures and memories only a large family can create.
Jody is survived by her daughters Jamie Shotliff and Megan Bergum (Michael Domke) both of Evansville. Grandchildren Sidney, Braiden (Lexi), Jacob, Stephanie, Paige, Brogan, Daniel and Gracie. Great grandchildren Kinsley, Kashton and Kaizyn. Siblings Jeff (Shannon) Tomlin, Julie Badtke, Mindy Tomlin, Jeanne Tomlin (Gary), Joel Tomlin, Mark Tomlin, Jen Willing (Jason Olson) and Marnie (Jeff) Hollenbach, and also her dear friend Carol Laube and faithful sidekicks Calvin and Spunky. Jody is preceded in death by her parents, son Melvin "Mick" Shotliff III, brother Jonny Tomlin and husband Bruce Folstad.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the family of Jody Folstad.
Fly high mama. Give everyone a squish for us and don't forget to pull Uncle Jonny's toes. Love you most!
