Joanne Winifred (Gempeler) Hallmark

Orfordville, WI - Joanne Winifred Hallmark, age 81, of Orfordville, passed away on August 21, 2021 Mercy Health System, Janesville, Wisconsin.
She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on July 16, 1940, the daughter of Jacob and Winifred (Nelson) Gempeler.
She married Charles Hallmark on August 12, 1961 in Orfordville Lutheran Church.
Joanne was a graduate of the Green County Teachers College. She was a teacher for the Brodhead School District and then took time off to raise her kids. She then became a substitute teacher for many years at Parkview Schools. She was owner and operator of Hallmark Snack shop. Joanne was a member Orfordville Lutheran Church where she served on the Church Council. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society and enjoyed traveling to all 50 states.
She is survived by her daughter: Laurie (Nicholas) Gianitsos and their children Alexia(Amauri) and Dimitri (Mikala), Lake Geneva; son: Gary (Cheryl Woodstock) and Cheryl's children Erica, Matt, Cody and Grace, Orfordville; brother-in-law: Mahlon (Peggy) Hallmark, Oregon; sisters-in-law: Shirley Hallmark, Beloit, Nancy Schnabel, Fort Wayne, Virginia (Richard) Detra, Albany, and Sheila Gempeler, Orfordville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles in 2003; brother, Robert Gempeler; brothers-in-law, Edward Hallmark, Richard Hallmark and Robert Hallmark; and sisters-in-law, Dolores Levin and Connie Fuchs.
Funeral services will be held at Orfordville Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, with Pastor Thomas Kreis officiating. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church at 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
In memory of Joanne, at her request, please consider wearing "PINK" clothing on Saturday.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville, (608)879-2333 is assisting the family.