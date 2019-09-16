March 14, 1951 - September 13, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Joanne Wain, 68, of Delavan, WI, and formerly of Lake Como, passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Burlington Memorial Hospital. Joanne was born March 14, 1951 in Chicago, IL, to the late John and Dolores (Miller) DeStefano. She was united in marriage to the late Terrance K. Wain, Sr., on May 3, 1969 in Chicago. Joanne has been a resident of the Lake Geneva area for over 47 years. She is survived by her daughters: Brenda (Lester) Warrenburg, Dolores (Matt) Ebbert, Debora Ghiselli; and her son, Terrance (Dawn) Wain, Jr.; sister, Catherine Maloney; grandbabies: Chris, Jeff, Tonya, Billy, Joy, Eric, Vinnie, Amy, Ronald (RP), Patti, Allie Mae, Ryan, Kira, Jake, Gabie, Lance, Gavin and Dalton; also survived by 12 great-grandbabies, with one on the way; one great-grand fur baby; plus the countless number of adopted kids and grandbabies over the years; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Helen DeStefano.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.