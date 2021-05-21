February 1, 1947 - May 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - Joanne R. Becker, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Manitowoc, WI on February 1, 1947, the third daughter of five girls to Joseph and Gladys (Gunderson) Tienor. She grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965. Joanne attended UW-Green Bay for governmental administration. She was a full-time mother until her son was grown and then worked in government service as a Deputy City Clerk and Employment Specialist, among other positions.
Joanne married her high school sweetheart and longtime soul mate, Greg J. Becker on September 6, 1969, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They celebrated 52 years together and raised one son. She lived her life with dignity and grace, choosing to do acts of kindness quietly and without recognition. She was a longtime member in the fellowship of Al-Anon and served a Wisconsin Delegate from 1995 to 1997, and engaged in other service work. Joanne was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. She was a longtime volunteer with "Friends of Noah" animal rescue organization. Her greatest love was her family and her spunky cocker spaniel, Bella.
Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, Greg Becker; son, Jeffrey (Jessica) Becker; granddaughter, Emma Becker all of Janesville; 3 sisters and 2 brothers-in-law: Katherine (Ray) Wimmer of Manitowoc, Karen (Jim) Hendrickson of Wheaton, IL, and Judy Lucas of Chicago, IL; a niece; nephews; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marie Tienor.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment at a later date will be in Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Manitowoc, WI. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m., noon, until the time of the service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are preferred in Joanne's name to St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com