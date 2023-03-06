JoAnne Mary (Fraser) Neuenschwander

December 21, 1933 - March 3, 2023

Evansville, WI - JoAnne Mary Neuenschwander passed away in the early morning of March 3, 2023. JoAnne was born December 21, 1933, in Janesville, Wisconsin; the daughter of the late Owen and Kathryn (Sullivan) Fraser. JoAnne married Corvan E. Neuenschwander on August 18, 1951, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Evansville, Wisconsin and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before his passing last May.