Joanne (MacLeish) Jaeckle

February 3, 1930 - November 14, 2020
Oconomowoc, WI - Joanne Jaeckle, age 90, a former resident of Madison, Beloit, and Janesville who had lived in Oconomowoc since 2012, passed away peacefully at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc on November 14.
Joanne was born and raised in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy MacLeish. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1947 and received a degree in education from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1951. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She met her husband, Gerald W. Jaeckle, as a college student and they were married on August 25, 1951. She taught English and drama classes at Middleton High School while her husband finished his last two years of law school. He then entered the U.S. Army and they moved to Ft. Riley, Kansas, followed by Augusta, Georgia and finally St. Louis, Missouri. After his discharge, Joanne and Jerry moved to Beloit, where he had accepted a position in a law firm. He practiced law for 21 years, then was elected as a Rock County Circuit Court judge. At that time, Joanne and Jerry moved to Janesville. After Jerry's retirement in 1991, they were snowbirds for 15 years, spending five months a year in their condo in Naples, Florida. They sold their Janesville home and moved to Madison in 2003. Jerry died in 2010, and Joanne moved to Oconomowoc two years later to be nearer to her oldest daughter.
Joanne was an excellent seamstress and loved to make clothing for her daughters and grandchildren along with doing decorative sewing for her home and her children's homes. She had a great love of music, especially classical. She played the piano, took drawing classes and loved to draw, and was a talented gardener. Two special hobbies were contract bridge and needlepoint. She took photos of beautiful buildings and scenery on the many trips she and Jerry took to Europe after his retirement, then sketched those scenes onto large canvases and needlepointed them. She loved family gatherings and cherished any time she could spend with her grandchildren.
Joanne was a 68 year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Madison, and a former member of the Janesville Garden Club.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Richard Jaeckle, and a daughter, Jill Winters. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria (Gary) Schroeder and Julie (Michael) Green, a daughter-in-law, Helena Jaeckle (Daniel) Faraca, a son-in-law, Dennis Winters, and 11 grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Marshall, Andrew (Jennifer) Schroeder, Melissa (Matthew) Fleming, Stephen (Kristy) Schroeder, Nicholas (Claire) Jaeckle, Daniel (Katherine) Winters, Emily (David) Hagee, Kenett (Amanda) Winters, Laura (Daniel) Brusch, Aubrie Winters and Sarah (Eric) Colter. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, her brother, Donald (Lorie) MacLeish, and five nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for family members will take place at a future time. The family suggests memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice or a charity of your choice.