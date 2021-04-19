Joanne E. (McCollough) Pingel

November 10, 1933 - April 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Joanne E. Pingel, age 87, of Janesville, died peacefully Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home. She was born in Tunnel City, WI, on Nov. 10, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl and Esther (Nemitz) McCollough. Joanne married Edwin L. Pingel on Dec. 22, 1955 in Tomah and were together until 1983. She was a longtime employee of Sentry Foods working as a checker for 25 years at both the Janesville and Beloit stores. Joanne enjoyed watching the food channel, reading, growing flowers, gambling and watching Brewers baseball. She also loved attending family gatherings, hosting events of her own and a good glass of wine! Joanne was one to have a strong opinion, to the point her children created "Mom's love/hate list". She not only approved of the list but frequently added items to the tally.
She is survived by her 4 children: Denise Hannemann, Lynn Werner, Randall (Cindy) Pingel, and Russell (Sharyl) Pingel; grandchildren: Raechel, Ross, Ryan, Evan, Kelsie, Mitchell, Michael, Kyle, and Brielle as well as additional grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas (Janene) McCollough. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Monica McCollough and Judy Dennis; and 2 brothers, Patrick McCollough and Edward "Mick" McCollough, son-in-laws, Todd Hannemann and Vern Werner.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for the incredible care they gave Joanne. Notably, Doctors Green and Sanadiki. Nurses Brittney and Melissa and nurse transporter Sarah.
"Mom, you were a fighter all of your life, and you were until the end. We are sure that Todd has you laughing already!! You were a great mom!"
"My wish for all of You"
May God grant you always
A sunbeam to warm you
A moonbeam to charm you
A sheltering angel
So nothing can harm you
Faithful friends near you
Laughter to cheer you
And whenever you pray
Heaven to Hear you—
An Old Irish Prayer