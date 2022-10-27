Joanne E. Dunham

April 30, 1933 - October 22, 2022

Delavan, WI - Joanne E. Dunham, age 89, of Delavan passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at home in Delavan. She was born in Elkhorn on April 30, 1933 to Willis and Olga (Johnson) August. Joanne was united in marriage to Benjamin Dunham on September 18, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Delavan. Joanne was a RN for many years. She graduated from Swedish-American School of Nursing in 1954. She worked as a RN at Swedish-American Hospital in Rockford, IL, at Lakeland Hospital, and at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf for 30 years. Joanne retired from her last nursing job to travel with her husband, Ben, in their motorhome.

To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Dunham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.