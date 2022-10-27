Delavan, WI - Joanne E. Dunham, age 89, of Delavan passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at home in Delavan. She was born in Elkhorn on April 30, 1933 to Willis and Olga (Johnson) August. Joanne was united in marriage to Benjamin Dunham on September 18, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Delavan. Joanne was a RN for many years. She graduated from Swedish-American School of Nursing in 1954. She worked as a RN at Swedish-American Hospital in Rockford, IL, at Lakeland Hospital, and at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf for 30 years. Joanne retired from her last nursing job to travel with her husband, Ben, in their motorhome.
Joanne enjoyed working at church, baking and cooking, listening to church organ music, attending Lake Geneva Country Gentlemen concerts and other concerts at church, Christian music, scrapbooking, and seeing family pictures on Facebook. Joanne was an encourager and enjoyed sending and receiving cards for all occasions.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Benjamin; two daughters, (Dr.) Kathleen (Keith) Martin-English, of Delavan, and Phyllis (Rev. Jack) Gutknecht, of Delavan; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Gutknecht, Rebecca (Tony) Gifford, Nicholas (Dr. Jen) Martin, of Delavan; four great grandchildren, Davey, Jonathan, Will, and Grace; a brother, Dean August; her cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karen Kempken; a grandson, Jonathan Martin, her niece, Sheryl Kempken, nephew, David Kempken, and great-nephew, Jackson Heckel
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 212 S. Main Street in Delavan. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Joanne was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to First Baptist Church, Delavan, WI. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Dunham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
