Joanne Clary

Edgerton, WI - Joanne (Nanstad) Clary 65, of Edgerton, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, with her family by her side, after a fierce battle with lung cancer. She was born on November 18, 1956, the daughter of the late Dale and Irene (Naedler) Nanstad. She was united in marriage to Bruce Clary on August 8, 2000. Joanne spent most of her life in the Edgerton area. She worked for Frito Lay as a lab technician, retiring in 2019 after 25 years. Joanne loved spending time with family. She especially loved being "Grandma Jo" or "Jojo" to her amazing grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and trips to Las Vegas or wherever there was a slot machine. In her downtime, she enjoyed relaxing with a good book and watching the Hallmark Channel.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Bruce; her children: Jamie (Jen) Dutcher, Jenny (James) Hughes, Jolene (Clark) Dutcher, Joey (Mariah) Dutcher; stepchildren: Joseph (Jennifer) Clary, Alycia (Wyatt) Sill, and Laura (Carlo) Pare; siblings: Margine, Jim, Jerry, Dale; grandchildren: Jordan, Julia, Jocelyn, Jacey, Sophia, Seth, Sarah, Malcolm, and a future grandchild on the way. She is also survived by many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" held at Holiday Inn Express in Janesville on February 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A luncheon will be provided. Please dress for a gathering of friends and family rather than a funeral. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
