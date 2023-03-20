Joanne B. (Thill) McClintock

November 23, 1932 - March 15, 2023

Janesville, WI - Joanne B. McClintock, age 90, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away surrounded by her children and family on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, and is now dancing with Bill on the golden streets of heaven. She was born November 23, 1932, in Le Mars, IA, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Mack) Thill. Joanne graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School.

