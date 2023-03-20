Joanne B. (Thill) McClintock

Janesville, WI - Joanne B. McClintock, age 90, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away surrounded by her children and family on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, and is now dancing with Bill on the golden streets of heaven. She was born November 23, 1932, in Le Mars, IA, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Mack) Thill. Joanne graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School.
On September 12, 1959, Joanne married William 'Bill' L. McClintock at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, IA. She was the owner and operator of her own cleaning business. She truly cherished her clients which is why she continued her cleaning into her 80's. She was a long-time member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church where she helped with baking for funeral lunches.
Joanne raised five beautiful kids who all became successful pillars of this world, a devout catholic who taught us to be good people. She also enjoyed her flowers and garden, dancing in her younger years, loved to walk and enjoyed her cats and other animals.
Joanne is survived by her five children, Butch (Sharon) McClintock, of San Antonio, TX, Pat (Lynne) McClintock, of Athens, GA, Deb (Jim) Rudd, of Neenah, WI, Annie (Paul) Gillio, of Suwanee, GA, and Mary (Steve) Terrill, of Janesville; her 13 grandchildren, Olivia McClintock, Molly McClintock, Matthew McClintock, Julie (special friend Matt) Rudd, Gregory Rudd, Nate (Katelyn) Gillio, Nick Gillio, Charlie (special friend Maya) Terrill, Josh (fiancée, Abby) Terrill, Michael Terrill, Will Terrill, Samantha (Chad) Williams, and Brandon Luebke; her great-granddaughters, Sawyer Terrill and Kayden Williams; her sister Renee (Denny) Koehn, Macomb, MI; sister-in-law Donna McClintock, of Omaha, NE, brother-in-law Ron McClintock, of Dixon, IL; and by nieces, nephews, and many friends especially her pups Ollie and Fisher. Besides her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Bill on June 9, 2021; brother Don Thill; 3 brothers-in-law, Jim McClintock, Joe McClintock, and Tom McClintock.
A joint memorial service for Joanne and Bill will be held later this year in Janesville and then laid to rest back at Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Marcus, Iowa. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting his family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Joanne's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Amanda Johnson and Juile Lebakken for their care, compassion, and support given to her and the family in her final days. Special thanks also to Dr. Anderson, Chaplin Greg at Mercy and Tommy Berg for his friendship, compassion, and care.
