Janesville, WI - JoAnne A. Westby, age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her son's house. She was born in Ft. Atkinson, WI on January 15, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Emma (Florine) Schiefelbein. JoAnne married Donald L. Westby Sr. on February 5, 1955, and they shared 52 years together before his passing on November 4, 2007.
JoAnne had previously worked at Sintered Specialies and also a seasonal worker at Libby's and childcare in her home. Mom always had a pot of coffee and food ready for family, friends and neighbors when they would stop by. Mom was a devoted mother and grandmother to all her children. One of her greatest joys in her life was her beloved dog, Rosebud, along with watching NASCAR with her driver, Jeff Gordon. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her five children: Donald, Cherry, Todd, Charles (Wendy) and Randy (Deb); 13 grandchildren: Shay (Melissa), Amber (Darrin), Jerod, Jacquelyn, Tyler (Margo), Candice, Jessica (Spencer), Alyssa, Crystal (Chris), Nichloas (Allison), Kylee, Briana and Alex; 16 great-grandchildren with a new great grandbaby due soon; one great-great-grandson; sister-in-law, Sandy (Joe) Trever; brother-in-law, Ed (Cherie) Westby; two nieces; one nephew; special friend, Delma Head and Marion Mallu; and other extended family and friends. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; father-in-law and mother-in-law; two sisters; and a niece.
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Health Hospice & Home at Ease Health Care Service to the wonderful care they gave to JoAnne".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. A Private Burial will be held at a later date. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville are assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Home is not home for Mother is not there.
We all loved you, but God loved you best. Tis God that giveth you rest.
We'll miss you mom when morning dawns. We'll miss you mom when night returns.
We'll miss you here, we'll miss you there. Dear mother, we will miss you everywhere.
