December 26, 1934 - April 19, 2020
Monticello, WI -- JoAnn W. Winzenried, age 85, of Monticello, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.
She is lovingly survived by her husband of 62 years, John Winzenried of Monticello; three children: Bret Winzenried of Janesville, Katherine (Eric) Carlo of Livermore, CA, and Shannon (fiance Terry Klauser) Winzenried of Madison; and two grandsons.
Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery, Monticello. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who prefer, memorials are suggested in JoAnn's name to the Green County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net