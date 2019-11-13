February 23, 1946 - November 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- JoAnn Tollefson-Stapleton, 73, of Janesville, WI, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 after a courageous 8-year battle with cancer. JoAnn was born on February 23, 1946 to the late Cecil D. and Alvina (Daley) Sargent. She married Stanley R. Tollefson on June 16, 1962. He passed away on September 23, 1969. She married James P. Stapleton on October 20, 1979. He passed away February 14, 2008 JoAnn worked for many years as a waitress. She was an avid Badger and Packer fan, loved to watch her children's and grandchildren's activities, do family genealogy, and go bowling.

JoAnn is survived by her children: William (Heidi) Tollefson of Fond du Lac, WI (their children Heather, Hannah, Breanna, Arianna), Kimberly (Gary) Soergel of Kansas City, MO (their daughter, Karen), Brenda Chesebro of Janesville, (her children: Jaymie, Kayce, Michael; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Merle Sargent; brother-in-law, Terry Polinske; son-in-law, Mike Chesebro; step-children: Rick, Pam, Sheri; and many nieces; nephews; step-grandchildren; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Stanley and James; daughter-in-law, Sheri DeWitt; brothers, Robert and Carrol; and sisters: Nina, June, and Hazel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the start of the services on Friday.

