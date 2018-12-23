JoAnn McDaniel

July 15, 1944 - December 9, 2018

Janesville, WI -- JoAnn McDaniel (Grandma Jo), age 74, of Janesville, WI, joined her heavenly Father on Sunday, December 9, 2018. JoAnn was born in Waycross, GA, where she wrote her salvation and was baptized in the Waycross River. She spent most of her life in Wisconsin, serving the public through her entertaining wit and patronage. When she was not helping others, she loved to go fishing, riding motorcycles and socializing with friends and family. JoAnn was a multi-organ transplant patient, who was blessed with an amazing spouse, Steve Runaas, who donated his kidney to provide Grandma Jo with an additional 8 years to spend with her family. Upon her death, she donated her body to research at UW-Madison. JoAnn was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and spouse. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Grandma Jo is survived by her spouse, Steve Runaas; siblings: Johnny and Jimmy Williams (Brenda, Darleen, Randy, Hank and Debra Williams are deceased); children: Lynn (Ted) Bollinger, Tammie (Paul) Sheridan, Rob (Brianne) Traynor, (Rodney Ambrose is deceased); entertained by her grandchildren: Brad and Adam Bennett, Joshua Sweat, Jonathan Manthei, Ashley Kominsky, Matthew, Nathan and Rori Traynor; great-grandchildren: Carmen and River Bennett, Curtis Sweat, and Braylen Bennett.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for December 29, 2018 at 11am at New Life Assembly of God (https://nlag.net/) at 2416 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546. Phone: (608) 756-4175. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Steve Runaas, the Lung and Kidney Transplant unit at UW-Hospital, the Agrace Hospice team and her lung donor who all helped prolong her life so she could have many more precious years with family and friends.

