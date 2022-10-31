November 29, 1942 - October 26, 2022
Janesville, WI - Joann M. Brhely, 79 of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Jefferson Memory Care after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.
Joann was born on November 29, 1942, in Cudahy, WI, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Snobl) Brhely. She grew up and attended school in Cudahy, graduating from Cudahy High School in 1960 where she played the saxophone in the marching band. She was married in 1963, had 2 children, and later divorced. Joann worked at Foster Forbes Glass Co. in Burlington, retiring in 2004 after 30 years of employment. She had a quirky, fun, and bubbly personality and was interested in numerology. She was generous with her time and talents, volunteering at Love Inc. in Burlington in the food pantry. Traveling was a passion and Joann especially loved visiting the western states of Arizona and Oregon. She is described as a kind and giving person who was always willing to help those in need. Above all other interests, Joann had a deep love for animals, and she took great pride in contributing to organizations that placed animals in high regard. Her family is thankful that her suffering is over, and she will be missed.
She is survived by: her children David Carlton of Burlington and Aleacia Martinsen of Janesville; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several great, great-grandchildren. she is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; and her brother Robert.
Please honor Joann's memory by making a donation to Como Critters of Lake Geneva, WI at N3295 Opal Rd. Lake Geneva, WI 53146 or call 262-949-5559.
A celebration of Joann's life will be held at a later date.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
