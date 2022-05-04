Janesville, WI - JoAnn G. Rivas, 87, passed away at the Vintage on the Pond, Delavan, WI on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born August 9, 1934 in Elkhorn, WI to the late Ronald L. and Dorothy V. (Hoffbauer) Rohleder. JoAnn was a graduate of East Troy High School and she attended one year majoring in music at UW Milwaukee. She worked for Dr. Smiley for many years before going on to be the Executive Secretary for the Andes Candies. On September 11, 1984, JoAnn married Paul A. Rivas in Jamaica.
To say music was a part of her life would be a bit of an understatement. She was part of the Sweet Adeline's and arranged music for the group, sang in various Barbershop Quartets, and a choral choir. JoAnn was also a member of the Delavan United Methodist Church where she played the organ and piano for many services. She also enjoyed decorating and antiquing.
JoAnn is survived by her two sons: Charles "Chuck" (Diane) Palma and Michael Palma; grandchildren: Kristin (Ryan) Janke, Matthew Palma, Nicole (Nicholas) Frautschy, James Palma, and Kristina (Robert) Humphrey; five great grandchildren: Aiden and Jackson Janke, Ayla and Lilly Frautschy, and Link Humphrey. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul Rivas; husband and father of her children James Palma; and brother Ronald Rohleder.
A funeral service for JoAnn will be held on May 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Delavan United Methodist Church, 213 S. 2nd St, Delavan, WI with Pastor Angel Rosario officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Memorials are appreciated to the Delavan United Methodist Church. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Agrace Hospice along with Vintage on the Pond for the exceptional care they have given Joann these last few months. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences the family. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
