JoAnn B. Haugan

Janesville, WI - JoAnn B. (Walkey) Haugan passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Agrace Hospice. She was born July 15, 1932 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Stewart and Elizabeth Walkey.
JoAnn graduated from Hayward High school in 1950. She met the love of her life, Elling F. Haugan, while attending school. They married in November 1950. In 1953, they relocated to Beloit, later moved to Janesville. JoAnn stayed at home, caring for their two daughters, Pam and Debbie. When the girls were in their teen, she went to work at Edison Middle School as the Baker. In 1994, she retired after 22 years.
JoAnn will be remembered for her many wonderful attributes. She had a heart of gold, always thinking of others before herself. She was always helping others, cooking meals for family, friends, and church functions. She was a member of First Christian Church, and sang in the choir for many years. She loved to bake pies, bread, cookies, and cinnamon rolls. She always made sure there were special treats for her grandsons when they visited. JoAnn also enjoyed the many trips to Canada with Elling, friends and family. Fond memories of those trips included shore lunches, trout dinners, the large muskies she and Elling caught, spending time with friends, family, and making new friends at Crow Lake Lodge. No one could fry fish like JoAnn.
JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Steven) Marx of Janesville; grandsons, Christopher Marx of Las Vegas, Kyle (Amanda) Marx of Janesville; great-granddaughter, Madison; brother, Bruce (Janet) Walkey of Beloit; sister, Karen Ayer's of ID; sister-in-law, Brenda Haugan of FL; several nieces and nephews and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elling; and daughter, Debbie.
A celebration of JoAnn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in JoAnn's name can be made to Agrace Hospice or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Our House Assisted Living, Agrace Hospice, and her wonderful neighbors for all they did to help Mom.
See you in two moons Mom.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.