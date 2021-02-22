Joan T. (Wacholtz) Crawford

September 2, 1931 - February 17, 2021
Milwaukee, WI - Entered Eternal Life unexpectantly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born in Reedsburg, Wisconsin in 1931 to Fred and Marguerite Wacholtz, the fifth of eight children. Joan met the love of her life Lowell "Jack" Crawford, while roller skating. The two married in 1952 and were blessed with four children. She had a passion for teaching and served in parochial elementary schools at Sacred Heart in Reedsburg and St. Mary's in Janesville. In retirement she continued serving the parish through volunteer efforts.
Loving mother of Lowell "Evan" Crawford, Denise (Mauro) Arrigo and Kathy (Sam) Maglio. Cherished grandmother of Sam III (Cris) Maglio, Nino (Elisa) Maglio, Mark (Aisling) Maglio, Michelle Maglio and Paul Maglio. Great-grandmother of Penny Maglio. Also survived by her sisters Pat (the late Clyde) Bennett, Kate (the late Arch) Hitchcock, Rita (the late Jim) Hoppenjahn, Joyce (the late Leonard) Tydrick and her brother John (Kathy) Wacholtz. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and good and dear friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Marguerite Wacholtz, her husband Lowell "Jack" Crawford, her son Mark Crawford and grandson Matteo Arrigo. Two of her siblings also preceded her in death, Fred (the late Ruth) Wacholtz and Margaret (the late Delbert) McCoy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 23rd at ST. LEONARDS CATHOLIC PARISH, W173 S7743 Westwood Drive, Muskego at 10:00 AM. Please arrive by 9:45 AM. Visitation to follow Mass. Private family burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Reedsburg, WI.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Due to Floral restrictions at church, please refrain from sending flowers.
