October 6, 1930 - November 3, 2022 Janesville, WI - Joan Neeno, cherished wife of Dr. Katsumi Neeno, died peacefully in her Janesville home on November 3, 2022.

Joan Marie Seeman was born on October 6, 1930, the third daughter of Marie Ellen (née Britt) and Robert Bernard Seeman, who had a small farm outside of Janesville. Throughout her life Joan described herself as a farm girl at heart. She fondly remembered riding ponies in the country with her oldest sister, Mary. Unfortunately, their middle sister, Bertha died at the age of 5 in 1932.