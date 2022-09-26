Joan Malin

October 9, 1935 - September 7, 2022

Janesville, WI - Joan (nee Loken) Malin, of Janesville passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 7, 2022. A passionate supporter of the arts in the community dating back to the Janesville Concert Association, and through the establishment of JPAC, Joan loved to attend all kinds of performances. As a skilled pianist from a young age, Joan accompanied many young musicians, including her two children for Solo & Ensemble. She was a member of the Cargill UMC Choir and has been a dedicated supporter of the MacDowell Music Club.

