Joan Malin

Janesville, WI - Joan (nee Loken) Malin, of Janesville passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 7, 2022. A passionate supporter of the arts in the community dating back to the Janesville Concert Association, and through the establishment of JPAC, Joan loved to attend all kinds of performances. As a skilled pianist from a young age, Joan accompanied many young musicians, including her two children for Solo & Ensemble. She was a member of the Cargill UMC Choir and has been a dedicated supporter of the MacDowell Music Club.
Joan graduated from Adams-Friendship High in 1953 and went on to graduate from UW-Madison to become a teacher, starting her career in Viroqua. She married the love of her life, Jack Malin, in June 1958 and moved to Janesville in 1960. Together with their two kids, Jeff (Pam) and Sara Everts (Gregg) and four grandkids (Jessica, Jarod, Loken and Evan) they particularly enjoyed annual trips to Door County and Eagle River, to "escape" from everyday life.
She left the workforce to raise her family but returned to serve as an employment and training specialist helping retrain dislocated workers in the 80's and 90s. And, Joan always felt it important to volunteer and support the organizations she believed in. She was a life member of the Friends of the Hedberg Library, the YWCA, the UW-Madison Alumni Association, the Adams County Historical Society and many others.
Her sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by her family and friends, especially her childhood sweetheart and loving husband Jack. Memorials in her honor can be made to the MacDowell Music Club Scholarship Fund or the Cargill United Methodist Church Choir.
The family extends their gratitude to her caregivers (Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice) during her final days.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1st at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Amy Powell officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Malin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.