July 11, 1935 - June 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Joan M. Waier, age 84, of Janesville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Whitelaw, WI, on July 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Gerhardt and Elfrieda (Fischer) Sickinger. Joan married Robert B. Waier on Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. Joan was employed by Rock County Register of Deeds and was an abstractor for Production Credit Association for many years. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church, active in the Janesville Literacy Council, loved travel, horticulture, the original "foodie", was green and earth friendly before it was made into a thing, and dancing on the Dick Roger's Show, Green Bay. But most of all she was the best grandma on the planet!
She is survived by her husband, Robert; four children: Bryan (Sue) Waier of Milton, Keith (Linda) Waier of Verona, Jolene (David) Kemp of Janesville, and Renae (Dave) Henry of Janesville; six grandchildren: Ben, Matt, Kelsey, Kara, Michael, and Owen; and siblings: Charlotte Mezera of Janesville, and Phyllis (Gary Smith) McCanna of Lake Oswego, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings: Jerome Sickinger, Doris Brandl, and Ron Sickinger.
A Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father James Leeser presiding. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to the Janesville Literacy Council or Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center www.farmwisconsin.org.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, WI 53548 608-752-2444