Joan M. Stone

- October 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Starting with a honeymoon through several national parks, Joan Stone loved to travel. She made it to all fifty states and many countries. Her smile flashed and her eyes sparkled as she discovered new places and things. She loved to explore new places and took her children and grandchildren with her.
No sweet was safe with Joan around. Her halo cookies, pfeffernusse cookies, rice pudding and Texas sheet cake were in high demand and appeared at many family gatherings. She always made sure everyone was fed, even the students she didn't know at the university luncheon.
As a family, Joan's crocheted slippers were fought over and demanded regularly even with the threat of no more if worn outside. Family mattered to her to the point where she would take on the challenge of new things like new technology. She became active on Facebook to keep up with her grandchildren as they scattered across the country.
In addition to caring for her family and friends, Joan worked with Alzheimer patients for twenty plus years at Rockhaven and Fairhaven. Patients in her care received kindness and respect. In her 70s, Joan retired from this compassionate work and was missed greatly.
Joan is survived by her children: Alicia Stone-Jackson, Aimee and Jerome Jahns, Russell and Naomi Stone Jr, Teri and Ole Nesja, Sara Stone and Tom Werth, Eileen and Ken Troemel; grandchildren: Tanya, Lara and Brian, Cristina and Zack, Virginia, Alexander, Victoria, Stephanie, Chelsea and Jason, Kimberlea and Tyler, Keagen; great-grandchildren, Brennon and Carter. She is survived by many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church, 145 S. Prairie Street, Whitewater, WI.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of the services.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Youth Programs in Joan's name.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family, www.nitardyfunerahome.com
