June 16, 1958 - September 24, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Joan M. Spruce-Kalla; 60, of Delavan, WI formerly of Williams Bay, WI died peacefully in her sleep Monday, September 24, 2018, at Abilities-Falcon Nest of Fort Atkinson, WI, of chronic respiratory failure resulting from quadriplegia. She was born June 16, 1958 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of the former Robert and Henriette (Raymondi) Spruce. Joanie was united in marriage to Guy L. Kalla on April 8, 1994 in Elkhorn, WI. She was a Registered Nurse working at Golden Years of Walworth, WI, Fairhaven of Whitewater, WI and Camp Nurse at Wesley Woods until she was forced to take medical retirement due to severe injuries from an auto accident in 2009. Anyone who knew Joanie knew she was a character, so very Joanie, determined, sensitive, loyal, adamant. Her generosity showed in buying the newest books for the library, and supplying friends and family with special somethings, and always making sure her younger sister had an emergency ten bucks when she was away at college. She was adventurous (buzzing around on her 1,000cc motorcycle!), mischievous, quirky and genuinely individualistic, stubborn, and rascally, which worked in her favor, as she was fiercely caring for people as a nurse on and off duty. That's what she did, see people and help people. She always saw them as individuals, not as particular case-studies in infirmity. She lived by example - that it's preferable to let people show you what they're capable of instead of having expectations. Before she became the patient, she was loved by her patients. She was known to sometimes jump into bed with her patients, cracking them up and letting them know she wasn't afraid to get near them, like so many were. She truly made her patients light up. She was goofy and fun loving. (Who else would send a flexible flyer through the mail??) After her accident, she excelled in eating cherries and spitting the pits on the bulls-eye target. Over these last ten years, she was a trooper. She faced paralysis, hospitalizations, infirmity and death with spirit, strength and bravery. She was always ready to help her house mates and care givers in any way she could. She was always open to and thankful for any visitors. She made sure she told the people she loved that she loved them every time because, frankly, she knew that every single goodbye could be her last. We will miss you forever Joanie.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, who will be deeply missed by her husband of 24 years, Guy; and her daughter, Sara Jane Kalla, both of Delavan, WI; three sisters: Natalie Spruce of Williams Bay, WI, Susan (Ric) Eland of Brownfield, Maine and Christina (Randy) Ciesiel of Byron, IL; niece and nephews: Jaunie Cruz, Georgia, Kalen Cruz (Amanda), Georgia, and Nicolas Cruz, Williams Bay; and by a host of other relatives and friends.
A gathering of friends and relatives will be held to celebrate her life on Tuesday, October 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Please, no flowers or gifts. Memorials may be made in Joan's name to: Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva Street, Williams Bay, WI 53191
