January 18, 1928 - June 23, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Joan M. Sands was born to Wilbur and Ivy Ehredt in Elizabeth, IL. The family moved to Mt. Horeb to begin farming in 1932. Then in 1938, the family farm was started in Evansville. Joan and Arthur Sands were married September 12, 1947. Joan enjoyed spending time decorating their home, once featured in Country Living Magazine; tending her beautiful flower and herb gardens; and traveling to England regularly to visit family. She was known for her talents in arts and crafts including beautiful pressed flower pictures and preservations.

Joan is survived by her sons, Bill (Linda) Sands and David (Lori) Sands; grandchildren: Angela, Mallory and Hailey; great-grandchildren: Makalya, Willow and Finnigan; and sister, Pat Wiggins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; brother, William; and grandson, Michael.

A celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 S. 5th St., Evansville. Burial will be held at a later date in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Condolences may be made at Wardhurtley.com