Joan M. Pancratz

1957 - February 6, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Joan M. Pancratz, age 61, of Delavan, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Chicago in 1957, to Charles and Cecelia (Braunsky) Pancratz. Joan enjoyed successful careers in hospitality and meeting planning, as well as marketing.

Joan is survived by her mother, Cecelia, of Delavan; and her sister, Mary (Randy) Sarton, of Black Mountain, NC. Joan is preceded in death by her father, Charles.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Heart Association. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse