1957 - February 6, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Joan M. Pancratz, age 61, of Delavan, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Chicago in 1957, to Charles and Cecelia (Braunsky) Pancratz. Joan enjoyed successful careers in hospitality and meeting planning, as well as marketing.

Joan is survived by her mother, Cecelia, of Delavan; and her sister, Mary (Randy) Sarton, of Black Mountain, NC. Joan is preceded in death by her father, Charles.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Heart Association. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com