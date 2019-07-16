July 18, 1938 - July 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Joan L. Olson, age 80, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. Joan was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on July 18, 1938, the daughter of Lester and Bernice (Kline) Jacobson. Joan was married to her loving husband, John H. Olson in DuBuque, IA, on January 28, 1956, and they had 58 wonderful years together before his passing on January 9, 2015. Joan took wonderful care of her family throughout her lifetime, and always enjoyed entertaining guests at her home (even with an extra cheese pizza from Sam's). She always loved a good Western Movie, or even watching the Home Shopping Network.

She is survived by her sons, Chuck (Janie) Olson of Roanoke, IN and Mike (Kim) Olson of Milton; sister, Elaine Press; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Joan is predeceased by her parents; husband, John H. Olson; son, Jeffrey Olson; sisters, Kay Cripps and Joyce Martin; and courageous great-granddaughter, Emmy Olson.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Committal service will follow to the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com