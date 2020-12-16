March 21, 1932 - December 13, 2020
Madison, WI - Joan L. Maginot, age 88, of Janesville, entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at home in Madison. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 21, 1932, the daughter of Stanley and Julia (Cetera) Busch. Joan received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Mundelein College in 1954. Joan married John J. Maginot at St. Constance Parish, Chicago on August 8, 1959 and raised 4 children. She volunteered in classrooms, as a scout leader, and special religious education teacher. She earned a teaching degree and was a substitute teacher for years before working with her husband at Computer Land in Janesville.
Joan was an active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer and loved sewing and gardening. She was passionate about helping people with developmental disabilities and enjoyed attending Special Olympics events and serving on the KANDU Industries Board of Directors as a parent advocate.
Joan is survived by her 4 children: Stephen Maginot of Janesville, Kathleen Maginot of Madison, Daniel (Theresa) Maginot of Janesville, and Ed (Laura) Maginot of Hartland, WI; 8 grandchildren: John, Elizabeth, Phillip, Allison, Julia, Madeline, Meredith and Anders; her cherished sister, Patricia (Art) Lukowicz of Des Plaines, IL; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Peter Lee officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, at the CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. John Vianney in Janesville or KANDU Industries, Inc in Janesville.
The family would like to thank the staff at All Saints Memory Care and Agrace Hospice for their care.