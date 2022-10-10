Joan L Lynts

Edgerton, WI - Joan Leigh (McCullough) Lynts, 87 years old, of Edgerton, Wisconsin, left her earthly vessel on September 20, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin. Joan was born to Wesley "Mac" McCullough and Marion (Berg) McCullough on September 1, 1935, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She married her husband of 63 years, George Willard Lynts, on August 29, 1959, in Portage, Wisconsin.
Joan attended Portage High School and received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1981, Joan received her master's in gifted and talented education from the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. Joan spent her career teaching in elementary schools in Madison, Wisconsin, in Durham, North Carolina, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia and in Brooklet, Georgia.
Over her life Joan was known by many names but the one that brought her the most joy was Grama and she was blessed to be adored by her three grandchildren. Joan was a wonderful cook and was well known for her poundcakes. She loved birdwatching and kept a record of the dates of her sightings of different species in her favorite bird book.
Joan is survived by her spouse, George; her daughter, Sharolyn Marie (Ralph) Carpenter; her beloved grandchildren: Jaron Lynts (Alex) Herring, Callie Marie (Mauricio) Herring-Montiel, and Trent Michael (Cydney) Herring; her great grandson: Shane Alexander Herring (son of Jaron & Alex); her brother David (Linda) McCullough; and her sister-in-law: Barbara Lynts Pierce. Joan is also survived by her extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Christine (Pegé) Lynts; her parents, Wesley and Marion McCullough; her in-laws, George E. and Elleda Lynts; her sister Kathryn Kennedy; her brothers-in-law, Paul Lynts and Richard Pierce; and her son-in-law, John Edgar Gray, III.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Joan's life will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at Congregational United Church of Christ in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Visitation will be the day of the service at the church at 10:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow the service.The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joan spent her life as an educator fostering a love of learning for all the children she had the privilege to know and teach. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor that legacy and suggest memorial gifts be made to Mathkind Global (P.O. Box 3698, Chapel Hill, NC 27515 or mathkind.org) to support quality math education programs for teachers around the world or to the Sterling North Society (409 W. Rollin St. Edgerton, WI 53534) to help further their literacy programs in Edgerton, Wisconsin.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.