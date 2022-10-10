Joan L Lynts

September 1, 1935 - September 20, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Joan Leigh (McCullough) Lynts, 87 years old, of Edgerton, Wisconsin, left her earthly vessel on September 20, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin. Joan was born to Wesley "Mac" McCullough and Marion (Berg) McCullough on September 1, 1935, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She married her husband of 63 years, George Willard Lynts, on August 29, 1959, in Portage, Wisconsin.