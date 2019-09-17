May 18, 1932 - September 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Joan J. Julseth, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on May 18, 1932 in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Buttress) Crans. She married Oliver S. Julseth on June 7, 1951. Joan retired as a secretary from Franklin Middle School. Joan was also the first married Miss Pennette from Parker Pen in 1952. She was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church. Joan loved her time spent at the trailer she and Oliver's had on Lake Jordan in Oxford, WI, where she spent many summers with her friends and family. Joan enjoyed bowling in her younger years, boating, fishing, and traveling. She cherished her family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan will be remembered by her loving and caring nature.

Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia A. Miles of Janesville and Linda M. (Dan Hanson) Robertson of Edgerton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brent) Meyer and Scott (Kristin Anderson) Robertson; and great-grandchildren, Noah Meyer and Sadie Meyer. She is further survived by her brothers: Jim (Linda) Crans, Dan (Florence) Crans, and David (Bev) Crans, all of Evansville; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband and parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Susan Lockman officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service in the Chapel.

A warm and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Milton Senior Living for the wonderful care given to Joan.