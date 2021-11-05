Joan Irene (Pecore) Palmer

Delavan, WI - Palmer, Joan Irene (née Pecore) died November 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI. Born July 10, 1953 to Raymond James Pecore and Mary Patricia O'Neill Pecore in Rhinelander, WI. Joan graduated from Rhinelander High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from UW-Oshkosh. She was joined in marriage to Oran Jackson Palmer in 1977 and they welcomed two sons in the coming years. She later earned her Master's degree from Cardinal Stritch University while being a mom to her boys and pursuing her career. Joan built a successful State Farm Insurance agency over 24 years while enjoying a fulfilling social life. Joan's favorite activities included golfing, bicycling and traveling. Joan was a good friend to many and helped those in need whenever the opportunity arose, including hosting Breast Cancer Benefit parties. Her close group of friends of many years, affectionately known as the Golf Bags, were an important part of her life. She loved them dearly. Joan traveled with her siblings and friends to places all over North America. She was always planning her next trip. When she wasn't playing sports, running her business, traveling or raising her children she found time for home improvement projects and showed her talents in the resulting rooms of her home. Joan cherished her family and helped plan many extended family reunions. She was so happy when her first grandchild arrived whom she shared a special bond with. She is preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her sons Erik Palmer and Cory (Tara) Palmer, her brothers Michael (Deb Schillinger) Pecore, Timothy Pecore, sisters Mary (Kenny) Rohmeyer, Kathryn (Gary) Derrico, Nora (Ron) Settje, grandchildren Grace and Jackson Palmer, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on November 8 at 9:30am-11:00am at Williams Bay Lutheran Church followed by a funeral service at 11:00am.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes-Betzer Chapel is proudly serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Palmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
