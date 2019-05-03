Joan Inez Lord

May 27, 1939 - April 26, 2019

Queen Creek, AZ -- Joan Inez (Borg) Lord, Queen Creek, AZ, was born May 27, 1939 in Omaha, NE. She died April 26, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. The daughter of Fred and Inez (Swanson) Borg, Joan and Ronald Lord were married July 25, 1963 in the Benson Alliance Church, in Omaha. Joan received her RN degree from Immanuel Hospital in 1960, and her degree in nursing from St. Paul Bible College in May 1963. She and her husband, Reverend Ronald Lord, served the Fair Havens Alliance Church, in Kokomo, IN from 1963-1977, and then at the Orchard View Alliance Church in Janesville from 1977-2006. Joan worked for the Rock County Public Health Department as a public health nurse for 26 years.

Joan is survived by her husband, Ronald; their three children: Karen (Troy) Mabie of Janesville, WI, Cynthia (Joel) Rast of Sao Paolo, Brazil, and Dr. Gregory (Renee) Lord of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren: David Ellingson, Zachariah (Amber) Ellingson, Joshua (Leslie) Ellingson, Grace (Jason) Kircher, Alex Rast, Christian Rast, and Ashley Lord; three great-grandchildren: Logan Ellingson, Alexis Ellingson, and Lucas Kircher; brother, Gary (Sharon) Borg; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Jean Borg.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, May 6 at the Heart Cry Church in Queen Creek, AZ. Reverend Billy VanCamp will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Horizon Funeral Care, of Mesa, AZ.