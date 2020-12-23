Joan (Hamus) Rotar

December 18, 2020
Janesville, WI - Janesville/ Madison/ Verona/ Marshfield - Joan V. Rotar, age 90, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1930 to Joseph and Odelia (Breu) Hamus in Marshfield, WI. Joan attended elementary schools near Auburndale, Hewitt and Marshfield, graduating from Marshfield Senior High School. She attended Business Institute in Milwaukee, WI and was then was employed as Secretary to the credit manager at Roddis Plywood Corporation (now Weyerhauser) in Marshfield. Two years later, on September 18, 1952 she married Phillip Rotar in Marshfield and moved to Madison where Phillip had a job. Joan worked 15 years, full-time with the State of Wisconsin in many different departments over the years, including Public Service Commission, Health and Social Service/ Bureau of Social Security, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in the Neurology Department, School of Nursing in the Administration and personnel division, and the Simond Center/ Research Office. After retiring on June 1, 1991 Joan did seasonal clerical work for Wisconsin Department of Revenue and at the Pleasant Company in Middleton. Joan was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton and their 5-0 club. She enjoyed the outdoors, brisk walking, music, knitting, crocheting, needlework, reading and traveling. Her husband played a concertina and they both enjoyed dancing to old-time music. Joan is survived by her sons, Jeffry Rotar and Alan (Sandra Tifft) Rotar; five grandchildren, Matthew (Julie) Rotar, Nathan (Linsey Shrigley) Rotar, Heather (David) Kemple, Bridget (Jeff) Smith and Bryce Rotar; brother, Hubert Hamus; seven great grandchildren, along with many other relatives nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded by her parents; husband, Phillip Rotar; children, Duane and David Rotar; and grandson, Brandon Rotar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, WI. with Father Robert Butz presiding. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. A special thank you to the compassionate staff at Agrace Hospice and Target Pharmacy in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Rock County Cancer Coalition, Agrace Hospice or a charity of your choice.