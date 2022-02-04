Janesville, WI - Joan F. Jorgensen, age 88, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. She was born on July 9, 1933, the daughter of Elmer and Lenore (Vogel) Edwardson, in Janesville, WI. She graduated from Milton Union High School, where she was active in many clubs. While working in the office at General Motors, Joan met and later married William A. Jorgensen on June 17, 1961, at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton. They enjoyed 47 wonderful years together before his passing on July 7, 2008. They loved to travel together visiting all 50 states, and Joan was very proud of her Norwegian and German heritage and was fortunate to have visited both of those countries. After the children started school, she worked many years at Roosevelt Elementary School as a Teacher's Aide. She retired from the Janesville School District in 1993. She was a faithful and longtime member of First Lutheran Church and was actively involved in the Choir for many years. Joan also was involved in the Janesville Elks Ladies, the MacDowell Music Club, Retired Educators' Association, and other volunteer organizations. Joan truly enjoyed life and having fun. She loved watching all the Wisconsin sports teams, doing puzzles, bowling, golfing, playing piano, and especially enjoyed spending time at her camper near Phillips, WI. Joan was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Joan is survived by her 2 children, Cathy (David) Stearns and Bill (Mydella) Jorgensen; 4 grandchildren: Lauren (Joshua) Peck, Ryan (Katie) Stearns, Nathan Stearns, and Jack Jorgensen; sister, Marlene Wallace; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Dean Edwardson.
A funeral service for Joan will be held at First Lutheran Church on July 9, 2022, followed by a celebration of life at the Janesville Elks Lodge. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Janesville Elks Ladies, or The Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place, and Heartland Hospice for the compassion and care they provided.
