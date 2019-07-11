July 15, 1938 - July 8, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Joan Ellen Schulte passed away July 7th, 2019, after complications occurred due to an injury sustained at her home. Joan was born July 15, 1938, in Powell, WY, to Joseph and Helen Smith. She was a graduate of Waterloo West High School in Iowa, and earned her degree from Iowa State Teachers College in speech and language pathology. She was a devoted speech and language clinician for over 40 years, providing services at Rock County Health Center in Janesville, WI, and surrounding facilities in the Edgerton area. Joan loved to "craft" and create (often requested for) hand-made items, with quality that surpassed any store purchased item. She also won the Wisconsin State Journal "People's Choice Award" for her cooking prowess in 1994. Upon retirement, Joan volunteered at the Edgerton Senior Center, was an active member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, and was a friend of Edgerton Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Charles William Schulte, whom she married in 1961; her sons, Joe and Bill; granddaughter, Morgan; and daughter-in-law, Shannon. Joan will be dearly missed in the Edgerton community, and by her family members, who know how devoted she was to serving others.

A short visitation, at 10 a.m., will precede funeral services to be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church on Thursday, July 11th, at 11 a.m. Joan was an active supporter of various charities, so, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice, as Joan would appreciate continued support to help others. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.

