January 1, 1931 - October 27, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Joan Ellen Gibbs, age 87, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Evansville Manor Nursing Home. She was born on January 1, 1931, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Leonard Lee and Dorothy (Steele) Lawrence. She graduated from Evansville High School, Class of 1949. Joan married Richard Gibbs on March 11, 1950. She worked for several years at Farmers Grain Exchange, and The Main Mill in Evansville, and then for Cuna Mutual in Madison until her retirement. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church in Evansville.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, of Evansville; her children: Greg (Nan) Gibbs of Orange Beach, AL, Cheryl (Gary) Fuchs of Evansville, Tom (Tracy) Gibbs of Janesville; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Hatlen and Susan (Mike) Ward; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Sandra K. Gibbs in 1951.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Ann Scott, United Methodist Church of Evansville, officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
