Janesville, WI - Joan Elaine Henning Noe, age 90, of Janesville, WI passed away at Cedar Crest Assisted Living in Janesville on February 23, 2023. Joan was born February 27, 1932, in Janesville, Wisconsin to the late Orville and Jessie Henning. Joan married Lyle Noe in 1966. Lyle preceded her in death in 2020.
Joan worked as a secretary and receptionist. She was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church in Janesville. Joan and Lyle especially shared a love of Collie dogs, having several of them over the years.
Joan is survived by her brother David (Sharon) Henning, sister Virginia Zigler, sister-in-law Sandy Henning, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Henning.
Joan's family wishes to thank the staff at Cedar Crest Assisted Living for the excellent care she received.
Per Joan's request, no visitation or services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Noe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
