Janesville, WI - Joan Elaine Henning Noe, age 90, of Janesville, WI passed away at Cedar Crest Assisted Living in Janesville on February 23, 2023. Joan was born February 27, 1932, in Janesville, Wisconsin to the late Orville and Jessie Henning. Joan married Lyle Noe in 1966. Lyle preceded her in death in 2020.

