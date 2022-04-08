March 10, 1929 - March 1, 2022
Janesville, WI - Joan Eby Hannan was reunited with her husband and best friend, Bill, on March 1, 2022, nine days short of her 93rd birthday, at her daughter Kathy's home, holding her hand. Her passing was the result of a long, great life, filled with lots of fun, loving family, and great friends. She was born a redhead on March 10, 1929, and proudly passed as a redhead.
Joan was the daughter of LaVerne and Alta Eby. Born and raised in Aurora, IL. Graduated from Aurora East High School in 1947. She then attended North Central College in Naperville, where she truly met the love of her life, Bill, whose first words to her were, "Hi ya, Red!". They were married on June 10, 1950, and they spent the next 57 years in Downers Grove, IL.
Joan and Bill owned and operated Baker Motor Express trucking in Downers Grove, IL. They were active members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Downers Grove. They fulfilled their dream of owning a cottage on a small lake in Wisconsin and loved every minute of it.
Joan and Bill took up downhill skiing in their mid-forties, traveling with friends throughout the West and then to Innsbruck, Austria. They also enjoyed spending time in Florida.
Joan enjoyed golf leagues, swimming, bridge clubs, many close Downers Grove friends, (you all know who you are,) their potluck group with all their laughs and antics. And being the hostess of flawless holiday meals and dinner parties.
Joan's pride and joy was her family. She and Bill raised three daughters: Jan (Dan) Benwell of Wentzville, MO, Kathy (Jerry) Baker of Janesville, WI, and Julie (Scott) Perfect of San Ramon, CA. She enjoyed spending time with her eight beloved grandchildren and eight precious great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob and Jill Eby and Bill and Pat Eby. Also preceded in death by her nephew, Skip Eby; and niece, Beth (Eby) Shia.
Services will be at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Downers Grove IL, Friday, May 20, 2022, with a visitation starting at 10:00, followed by a funeral service at 10:30, with a reception following. Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Downers Grove, Downers Grove Historical Society, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
And Joan and Bill loved to dance. If you sit back and close your eyes and if you listen real closely, you can hear Glenn Miller playing "Moonlight Serenade" and see them dancing together again!