July 28, 1934 - March 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Joan E. Whitby, age 85, of Janesville, formerly of Oak Creek, was called into Eternity with our Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Oak Park Place. She was born in Savannah, IL, on July 28, 1934, the daughter of the late Rev. Gerhardt and Dorothy (Gehlhoff) Fischer. Following high school, Joan graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing (Milwaukee) in 1955. She married Kenneth R. Whitby on June 7, 1958, in Helenville, WI. Together they lived in Oak Creek, Jefferson, Delavan and for the past 2 years in Janesville. Joan worked as a nurse for the Veteran's Hospital and Franciscan Villa nursing home. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and baking. Joan had a very strong faith and knew she had the gift of eternal life. While living in Oak Creek, she was very active at St. John, singing in the choir as well as participating in the altar guild. She was a current member of Peace Ev. Lutheran Church, Janesville.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; four children: Laurie Whitby of Janesville, Mark (Koralie) Whitby of Loveland, CO, Nancy (Tom) Houghton of Rockton, IL, and Paul (Barb) Whitby of Lake In The Hills, IL; five grandchildren: Paige (Jonathyn) Zapf, Eden, and Grant Whitby, and Zach and Nate Houghton; a great granddaughter, Seneca; as well as two sisters, Ruth (Jim) Knutson of Monona, and Dody (Tom) Baird of Kokomo, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1550 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, with Rev. Richard Lehmann officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Peace Ev. Lutheran Church's music department at 1550 S Osborne Ave., Janesville, WI 53546.
