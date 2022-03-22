Joan E. Norby

Evansville, WI - Joan Elinor Norby died March 12, 2022. She was a lifelong Evansville resident, born to John and Edith (Beckner) Medler. She married Hans Howard Norby June 19, 1948 at the Cooksville Lutheran Church. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2011.
Joan worked for 22 years at Union Bank and Trust Co. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Joan and Howard were founding members of the Evansville Country Club where she played in the women's league. After retirement, Joan and Howard spent winters in Florida for 20 years. Joan enjoyed shelling on the beaches, tennis, and having her kids and grandkids visit. Joan loved spending time with family and friends. Happy hours with a vodka tonic with two olives was a favorite time of the day.
She is survived by her children: Linda (Gordon) Walling of Fitchburg, Bill Norby of Evansville, Tom (Eileen) Norby of Anchorage, Alaska and Jane (Steve) Burbick of Hartland; six grandchildren: Jason (Sara) Walling, Becky (John) Simpson, Christopher Burbick, Jamie (Nick) Matsuura, Kara (Adam) Norby, Kirsten Norby; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Norby; sisters, Doris (Floyd) Roberts, and Betty (Herbert) Miller; and her younger brother John Medler, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Third St., Evansville at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., March 26, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Evansville Manor for many years of wonderful care.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Evansville Manor.
