Stoughton, WI - Joan D. Thorsen, 88, died peacefully in Defiance, OH on March 17, 2023 with her daughter Kathy by her side. Joan was born on March 20, 1934, in Stoughton WI and was the daughter of Lyle and Pauline (Johnson) Waldera. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Thorsen, sons David and Alan (Sue) Thorsen, a brother Jerry Massoth, and her parents.
On August 23, 1952 Joan was united in marriage with Bob Thorsen in Dubuque, Iowa. They lived primarily in the Janesville and Edgerton areas where they raised their 6 children. Once retired, they moved to Las Vegas where they enjoyed the warm weather for 21 years. After Bob died in 2013, she moved to Edon, OH to be with family.
In Edon, Joan enjoyed family and her grandkids, and frequently attended different school and sporting events in the Edon area. She also enjoyed traveling to see and stay with other family. She liked to ride the Amtrak train to Chicago, and the Van Galder bus to Janesville. She would stay in Janesville with family and see her grandkids. While there she also enjoyed meeting up with friends for dinner at the Prime Quarter. She would also stay in her hometown of Stoughton, where she enjoyed all the old nostalgia she grew up with. Once again, she'd stay with family and see her grandkids in the surrounding Stoughton area. She'd also fly to Kansas City, KS to stay with family and see her grandkids. There she loved to visit and go out for her favorite food, good ol' Kansas City barbeque.
Joan was happiest just hanging out with family, going for car and boat rides, playing board games, going out to play bingo, and playing Euchre whenever she could. She loved to eat no matter what or when. A real favorite of hers was what every true Wisconsinite loves, their Friday night fish fry!
Joan is survived by four children: Marni Thorsen of Janesville, Bonnie (Dave) Nielsen of Stoughton, Jerry Thorsen of St Joseph, MO and Kathy (Brook) Morris of Edon, OH. 15 grandchildren; Joe, Josh, and Valerie Thorsen. Jorma (Vanessa) and Jaime Paulson. Heidi (Chris) Kinser, Holly (Dawn) Starks, Hayle (Rick) Berrey, and Davey (Abi) Starks. Nicolas "Thor", Kodie, and Bailey Thorsen. Brooklyn, Jack and Lucy Morris. Several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a brother Mike (BJ) Massoth of Madison, and a brother-in-law Leo Thorsen of Stoughton.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the St Ann Catholic Cemetery in Stoughton, WI. A luncheon will follow from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the Stoughton American Legion, 803 N. Page St. Please share your memories of Joan by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
