Joan D. Thorsen

March 20, 1934 - March 17, 2023

Stoughton, WI - Joan D. Thorsen, 88, died peacefully in Defiance, OH on March 17, 2023 with her daughter Kathy by her side. Joan was born on March 20, 1934, in Stoughton WI and was the daughter of Lyle and Pauline (Johnson) Waldera. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Thorsen, sons David and Alan (Sue) Thorsen, a brother Jerry Massoth, and her parents.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Thorsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.