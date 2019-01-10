Joan Byerley

December 30, 1931 - January 5, 2019
Delavan, WI -- Joan Susan (Stevens) Byerley, 87, of Delavan, WI, resided the last 7 years at Azura Memory Care facility in Clinton, WI, and passed after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joan was born in New Albin, IA, to Lois and Harold Stevens, as the third oldest of 3 sisters and 4 brothers. The family moved to Janesville, WI, where she attended and graduated from Janesville High School in 1950. Joan enlisted in the United States Air Force later that year, where she proudly packed parachutes at Lowry Air Force base outside Denver, CO. Upon returning home, Joan was employed by Dells Cleaners, the Chevrolet auto plant in Janesville, and then she worked for Borg Manufacturing in Delavan, from which both Joan and her husband, Dave, retired. Joan spent many hours as a union representative and treasurer. For many years she was known as the Avon Lady. In retirement, Joan and Dave spent the majority of their time at their cottage on Beaver Lake near Hayward, WI. She enjoyed various activities, but loved to cross country ski. She held the record as the oldest female skier in the Birkebeiner for several years.
Joan is survived by her children: David (Andrea) Byerley, Linda (Steve) Stayner, and Kirt (Crystal) Byerley; nine grandchildren: Victoria (Phil) Kluss, Simon Chen-Byerley, Max Chen-Byerley, Jason (Jenny) Stayner, Stephenie (James) Letcher, Lindsey (Justin Hoag) Stayner, Charles Hewitt-Byerley, Corallynn Byerley and Alex Chism; 14 great-grandchildren: Oliver Kluss, Etta Kluss, Finn Kluss, Katie Stayner, Harley Stayner, Hunter Stayner, Stephen Letcher, Declan Letcher, Tessa Letcher, Lacy Letcher, Jace Hoag, JoLynn Hensley, Emberlynn Hensley, Devon Oidtman; and numerous nieces and nephews that she so cherished. Both her parents and siblings preceded Joan in death; as well as her loving husband, David F. Beyerley, Jr., passed in 2013.
Joan's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 in the RIVER OF LIFE METHODIST CHURCH, 402 Church Street, Clinton, with Rev. David Carlson officiating. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and again on Monday at Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Research. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Byerley family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit (608)362-2000
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse