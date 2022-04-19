Janesville, WI - Joan Buscemi, age 93, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. She was born in Janesville on September 15, 1928, the daughter of Harry and Ruth (Munson) White. Joan married James Buscemi on September 13, 1947, and he preceded her in death on August 16, 1995. They had known each other since the second grade. Together they started and ran Janesville Plumbing & Heating for 29 years. She had a strong faith, and she and James were charter members of St. William Catholic Church. Joan enjoyed playing cards, golfing, watching sports, and she was always making new friends. She was very proud of her family and treasured her time spent with them.
Joan is survived by her 5 children: John (Donald Hilton) Buscemi, Karen (Mark) Smith, James (Susan) Buscemi, Nancy Nankivil, and Lisa (Mark) McDade; 11 grandchildren: Timothy (Brenda) O'Brien, Lincoln (Shelley) Smith, Alonna (David) Natz, James B. Buscemi, Tyler (Brooke) Buscemi, Keaton Nankivil, Cameron Nankivil, Kailey McDade, Jenna McDade, Riley McDade, and Bria McDade; 9 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Virginia Mundth; and brother, Wayne White.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to St. William Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Joan's family wishes to thank all the staff at Cedar Crest for their loving care of her over the past 4 years.
We love you mom and know you will be with us always, your light and spirit will shine through us forever.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Buscemi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
