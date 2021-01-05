Joan Beverly (Bernard) Utzig

March 14, 1931 - December 31, 2020
SPRING GREEN, WI - Joan B. Utzig, age 89, of Spring Green passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on March 14, 1931 to Ivan and Anna (Nelson) Bernard. She was married on June 18, 1949 to Dale F. Utzig. Joan was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church and loved to spend winters in Arizona and summers in Spring Green with her husband, Dale. Survivors include her three children, Terry Utzig of Jefferson, Linda (Ken) Olander of Janesville, Robert (Chris) Utzig of Norwalk; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Baes of Janesville; a brother, Allen (Donna) Bernard of Janesville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Anna Bernard, her husband, Dale Utzig and a brother, Charlie Bernard. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Spring Green Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements