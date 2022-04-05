Joan Audrey (Severson) Brandt

Janesville, WI - Joan Severson Brandt passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022 at Delavan Medical. She was born in Monroe, WI on September 7, 1940 to Elizabeth Foley Severson and Selmer Martin Severson. Joan graduated from Monroe High School in 1957 and graduated from University of Wisconsin, Whitewater with a degree in Elementary Education.
She married Ron Brandt of Janesville in November of 1961, and they later moved to California. Joan taught for several years in Wisconsin and in California before moving back to Janesville in the 90's. After her teaching career, Joan worked at Mercy Hospital for many years in the Physical Therapy Department as a loved and respected member.
Ron passed away in March, 2007 and her nephew, Steven White of Middleton passed away in November 2018. She is survived by her sister, Ruth White of San Clemente, CA; her two nephews, Scott and Mark White of Orange County, CA; and her sister-in-law, Carol Brandt (Janesville).
Joan enjoyed living at the Sr. Apartments, Janesville for several years. She had many friends there and loved engaging in their activities. She will always be remembered for her ready smile, kindness, and her willingness to help others. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend to many and will be greatly missed. Joan was a member of St. John's Vianney Parish.
Schneider Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to your favorite charity in remembrance of Joan.
