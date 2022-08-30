Jo Anne Lucas

February 9, 1949 - August 24, 2022

Montello, WI - Jo Anne Lucas, age 73, of Montello, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by family, after an extended illness. She was born in Janesville on February 9, 1949, the daughter of Evert and June (Peckham) Zimmerman. Jo Anne worked in restaurant management, and enjoyed traveling around the world, meeting new people, and experiencing new things. She had a flair for decorating, and kept up with the latest fashion trends and hair styles.