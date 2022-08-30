Montello, WI - Jo Anne Lucas, age 73, of Montello, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, surrounded by family, after an extended illness. She was born in Janesville on February 9, 1949, the daughter of Evert and June (Peckham) Zimmerman. Jo Anne worked in restaurant management, and enjoyed traveling around the world, meeting new people, and experiencing new things. She had a flair for decorating, and kept up with the latest fashion trends and hair styles.
Jo Anne had many fun-loving friends who enjoyed her free spirit and their time spent together shopping, visiting casinos, concerts, flea markets and Red Hats. She was a proud Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma.
She is survived by her three children: Tammy (Tom) Bradley, Stacy (Mark) Gorman, Angie Gentry; six grandchildren: Hanna Bradley, Jake Bradley, Bria (Jon) Lenius, Brooke Gorman, Samantha Luttrell, Sonnie Luttrell; and eight great-grandchildren: Caden, Cameron, Colton, Eli, George, Peyton, Everly and Sergio. She is also survived by her sister, Carole (Robert) Zimmerman Shaffer of Florida; niece, Sheri Shaffer; nephew, Brad (Mary) Shaffer; great-nieces, Sierra and McKenna; and close cousin, Rose (Mike) Bridge.
Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Johnson; and her dog and forever best friend, Buster.
By request she will be cremated with a private burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be announced.