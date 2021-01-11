November 25, 1942 - January 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jimmie Marlin Collicott, Sr., age 78, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at home. He was born in Janesville on November 25, 1942, the son of Melvin and Elva (Homan) Collicott. Jim was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and watched Little House on the Prairie every day. He had a great love of music and tinkering with gadgets.
Jimmie is survived by his four children: Ellen (Jeff Kindberg) Kahl of Janesville, Irene Schiefelbein of Janesville, Jim (Mariah) Collicott of New Berlin, and Jay (Tara) Collicott of Janesville; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven siblings: Bill and Wayne Collicott, Bob Babcock, Bonnie Garrity, Patty Bush, Jackie Quaerna, and Millie Collicott; nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee Collicott; and granddaughter, Jennifer Schiefelbein.
A private family service is being held. Schneider Funeral Home & Cremation is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Ellen and Jeff and Mercy Hospice workers, Lisa and Sara, who took care of Jim.