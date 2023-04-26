January 25, 1943 - April 25, 2023 Edgerton, WI - James G. Schaffitzel, SR, 80, died April 25, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI. He was born in Waukesha, WI on January 25, 1943, the son of Paul and Florence (Stauss) Schaffitzel. Jim graduated from High School in 1961 in Jefferson, WI. and married his high school sweetheart, Nicki Schrantz in 1963. They lived in Jefferson until a job took them to Edgerton. They celebrated 59 years of marriage in June of 2022. Jim was dedicated to his family. He worked as a semi driver for forty years and rode Harley Davidson motorcycles for most of his life. Both of these activities came to an end due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He is survived by his wife, Nicki, Daughter Angie (Jay) Stone, Son Jim (LeAnn) Schaffitzel, Son John (Leslie) Turnmire, Daughter Belinda (Lucas) Hitchcock, Sisters Ann Mould, and Mary (Ron) Bowey, Grandchildren, Ashley (Gabriel) Quinones, Spencer Stone, Ross Schaffitzel, Adam (Acacia) Berg, John Berg, Karli (Curtis) Holverson, Erica Lewis, Shauna (Anthony) Golden, Quincy Schaffitzel, Great Grandchildren Julius, Adriana, Alex, AJ, Laila and Dawson, four sister in laws, nieces, nephews and numerous foster children. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother.A visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Drive, Janesville WI 53545. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am. Memorial will be held from 11:00-12:00pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Jim Schaffitzel, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.