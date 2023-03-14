Jim J. Carwardine

October 24, 1953 - March 11, 2023
Milton, WI - Jim Carwardine, 69, of Milton, passed peacefully at home on March 11, 2023.
Jim was born October 24, 1953 in Janesville, WI to proud parents Suzanne (Clement) and Joseph
Carwardine. He graduated from Milton High School a three-sport standout in 1971, and attended
Western Michigan University on a baseball scholarship. He graduated a baseball star in 1975 - the third
Bronco in history to be rated in the top ten for career hits, home runs and RBIs. Jim's phenomenal
baseball career continued beyond college and included playing semi-pro for Janesville in the Wisconsin
State League, as well as for the Milton Crescents, and on teams in the Home Talent, Tri-County Night,
and WI-IL Interstate League(s).
In 1976, Jim married Janet Lyke and went on to have two children, Joe and Jessica. Both Joe and Jessica
inherited Jim's charm, fantastic sense of humor, and love of sports. Jim cherished memories of fishing
with his father and Joe, three generations bonded.
Jim and Connie (Agnew) Carwardine were married in 2003 and Jim immediately loved Connie's two
daughters, Leslie and Katie, as if they were his own. Jim retired from Hufcor in 2017, which allowed him
more time golfing, fishing at the Lake Ripley cottage, spoiling his cats, scooping chocolate ice cream and
playing cards with his grandchildren. Jim had a larger-than-life love for his family and was the proudest
Papa. He never hung up the phone or said goodbye without saying "I love you".
A 2007 inductee into the Milton Area Athletic Hall of Fame, Jim's athleticism and leadership were
legendary. While his stats easily made for hero status, he remained humble. He touched the hearts of so
many families. He inspired athletes of all ages with his love of the game, mentoring countless youth. Jim
coached youth football, basketball, little league, American Legion baseball and high school baseball.
Always excited about the next generation of ball players, Jim even carried baseballs in his truck to toss to
kids playing at the park.
Jim's welcoming personality, sarcastic sense of humor, and witty one-liners only added to his charm. He
will be missed dearly and will live forever in our hearts as the loving and devoted man he was. May he
rest peacefully in a heavenly field of dreams.
Jim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Connie Carwardine; mother Sue Carwardine; sister
Karen (George) Collas; sister Connie (Tim) Jensen; son Joe (Lori) Carwardine and grandchildren Grace and
Julia Carwardine; daughter Jessica (Kevin) Schneider and grandchildren Callaway and Maclynn Schneider;
stepdaughter Leslie (Al) Hulick and grandchildren Grant and Bennett Hulick; stepdaughter Katie Bentz
(Mike Jelen); as well as several nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joe Carwardine and his father-in-law, Bill Agnew. A visitation
will be held on Thursday, March 16 at Albrecht Funeral Home from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Following a
private service on Friday, please join the family for a social gathering to share stories and memories of
Jim over Busch Light and ham sandwiches (a long-ago request) at Junction Pub from 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will benefit future generations of ball players at the Milton High
School baseball field. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com