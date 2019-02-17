December 20, 1961 - February 12, 2019

Mobile, AL -- Jill (Murphy) Davis, age 57, died peacefully in her home in Mobile, AL on Tuesday February 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Janesville, WI on December 20, 1961 to Edward and Jane Murphy, the sixth of eight children. Jill graduated from Craig High School in 1980. She married Bill "Snapper" Davis on September 8, 1984 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville. They had two children. Jill was a Food Service Manager with Aramark for 18 years. Jill was a charismatic force of nature who brought friends and family together with her boundless energy and zest for life. She loved children, travel, work, riding bikes, dogs, and, most of all, she loved her family. A strong, resilient and kind person who gave so much of herself to others, Jill remained a big kid at heart. She was always ready for an adventure and eager to learn and experience everything life had to offer. She will be dearly missed and remembered fondly.

She is survived by her son, Justin Jeffrey Davis; daughter, Sarah Jane Davis; and son-in-law, Ryan Nicholas; significant other, Paul Hawkins; five siblings and sister, Connie Murphy; nieces; nephews; and godchildren that she loved deeply: Angie, Brody, Gaby, Ella; and many more. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeff Murphy; and sister, Janet (Murphy) Gelacio.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 10 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Edgerton. Please send condolences and memorials to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

A special thanks to St. John Vianney Catholic Church and SAAD Hospice Healthcare.